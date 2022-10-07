Noctua Develops An Ingenious Solution To Cleanly Apply Thermal Paste To Zen 4 CPUs

AMD's Ryzen 7000 series processors based on its Zen 4 architecture have a very unusual design to their integrated heatspreaders (IHS). If you're not careful, the notches on the sides of the IHS can trap thermal paste that squeezes over the edges. For folks who want to keep their new CPU squeaky-clean, Noctua has a solution: the NA-TPG1 "thermal paste guard for AMD AM5."









This doesn't really pose a hazard, exactly; even conductive thermal goop should generally be fine because the surface-mount components are wired through the CPU substrate and there are no exposed traces. Still, it's messy and doesn't look great, especially if you want to sell a used processor later. It's also a pain to clean due to the awkward shape of the gaps.







