Nintendo Warns Of Switch Scammers Using Fake Websites To Swindle Customers





This really should go without saying, but for the benefit of anyone who needs reminding, be extra cautious about where you buy items online. That also means double and even triple checking the URL. The reason for the reminder is because Nintendo posted a warning saying it knows of at least one fake site actively spoofing its homepage to scam customers.





According to Nintendo, the fake site is using its logo illegally to make it look like an official destination owned by the company. The fraudulent website (which Nintendo wisely does not link to) attempts to swindle customers by selling products like its Switch game console "at a significantly discounted price."









"Purchasing products on fake sites may result in fraudulent damage such as unauthorized acquisition of personal information. Please be careful not to mistake it for our website, and do not purchase products from fake websites," a Google translation of Nintendo's message on its Japanese portal reads.





While Nintendo does not mention the site's name, it did feel the need to post a warning message, suggesting the fraudulent site may have gotten some traction. The company went on to say that it when discovers fake sites like the one in question, it contacts the local police and "related ministries and agencies." The statement also provides links for customers who may have fallen prey to the scam.



