Nintendo Switches It Up With A Creepy Smiling Man Game Trailer Leaving Fans On Edge





Nintendo has posted an intriguing and disturbingly creepy game trailer to YouTube, and to quote one of the top tongue-in-cheek comments, "Man, weird direction for Luigi's Mansion 4." And that would be true, except this obviously isn't a Luigi's Mansion game. Apparently, however, it is an upcoming horror game for the Nintendo Switch (or, unlikely, a launch title for the Switch 2 ), and judging by the reactions, Nintendo fans are here for it.





As an avid horror fan, so am I. Like so many others, I'm also genuinely intrigued by a trailer drop that is very much out of character for Nintendo, which is typically focused on family friendly content. Sure, there have been exceptions via third-party developers and studios, and Nintendo itself has dabbled into the realm of horror with its Luigi's Mansion lineup, but not like this. Not anything like this.





Have a look at the age-restricted trailer...









The short trailer simply shows a person dressed in a trench coat and a paper bag with a smiling face over the top of their head. Some notes from a toy piano play in the background while the old-style film footage flickers and jumps. At the 9-second mark, it quickly zooms into a shot of the person's hand, which appears to show a missing finger. Overall, it gives off American Horror Story vibes.











It concludes with Japanese characters (笑み男) that translate to "emio" or "smiling man." Adding to the intrigue, there's a dedicated website for the upcoming game, and posts on X/Twitter by Nintendo's various accounts with the hashtag, #WhoIsEmio? Indeed, that's the big question, and comments across YouTube and X indicate that fans are on the edge of their seats.





"A proper Nintendo IP that's a horror genre is not something I had on my 2024 Bingo card but I'm so here for it," one user wrote. Another stated, "The last thing an emulator user sees," in reference to Nintendo's hard-line stance against unauthorized game emulators.





To be clear, this doesn't necessarily indicate that it's going to be a first-party title by Nintendo. However, that's also a very real possibility, given the 'Nintendo Switch' intro. It's also not a fake-out in terms of the content, as the beginning of the trailer makes clearly visible an ESRB M (Mature 17+) rating badge.





Whatever this is, I and many others can hardly wait to find out.

