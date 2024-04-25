Curmudgeon Nintendo Forces Garry's Mod To Wipe 20 Years Of Content









Nintendo is famous—or infamous depending on your perspective—for being a bit of a buzzkill when it comes to other people using its intellectual property and technology. Of course, some of this is justified, like with the case of the Nintendo Switch emulator Yuzu that settled with the games company earlier this year. Now, however, Nintendo is apparently going after community-made content for Garry’s Mod on the Steam Workshop. This is forcing the developer to dig through nearly two decades of content for the ever-popular sandbox game.

Garry’s Mod (colloquially "Gmod") is a physics sandbox game released in 2006 that runs on Valve’s Source engine and is the origin of a variety of internet culture icons you might not realize, like Prop Hunt, Trouble in Terrorist Town (TTT), and many more. While Source Filmmaker is the software behind the viral internet series, Garry’s Mod has also been tied to the “Skibidi Toilet” craze recently popular among folks of a younger persuasion.





In any event, all this content and the games within the game are primarily driven by the community creating maps, objects, characters, and more, and then uploading them to the Steam Workshop for G-Mod. This content includes some things that either replicate or come very close to replicating items from Nintendo's library of intellectual property, which is how you summon the company’s aggressive legal team.



