by Brandon HillTuesday, March 24, 2020, 10:26 AM EDT

Nintendo Switch US Inventory Plummets And Prices Soar Amid COVID-19 Mayhem

nintendo switch 4
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing problems across the globe, there's been a rush on daily household staples like toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, and all manners of food items. It has also even led to an increase in sales for certain electronic items, given that people are working from home and kids are out of school.

One item in particular that is hard to come by due to production shortages is the "standard" Nintendo Switch. While the newer and less expensive Nintendo Switch Lite seems to still be readily available, its more expensive sibling is out of stock at nearly every major retailer.

Nintendo Switch

A quick check at poplar online shopping destinations like AmazonBest Buy, Target, and B&H Photo show no stock whatsoever. It's interesting that the Switch, which retails for $299, is harder to find compared to its cheaper sibling, but we may have a theory. The Switch Lite is primary a single-person machine, with no way to hook it up to a big screen TV. However, the standard Switch allows multiple people to play on the console at once, all while hooked up to your TV (if you choose to do so). That makes it a perfect fit for quarantined kids who want to play with their siblings.

Not surprisingly, resellers are having a field day with the Switch shortages, with Amazon Marketplace sellers listing the console for $464 in new condition. Don't get us wrong, we like the Nintendo Switch, but not enough to pay $164 over retail price. 

At that price, you could buy two Switch Lite consoles and have room leftover for a game. That might be a better solution for families looking to appease children that are growing restless as school systems are shutdown around the United States.



