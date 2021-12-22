Nintendo Switch OLED Is Available And Shipping Now, Some Xbox Models Too





In spite of the fact that Nintendo has been manufacturing fewer Switch consoles this year, we have some good news. Retailers seem to finally have them in stock, at least for now. The major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target have the new Nintendo Switch OLED models available at standard retail prices.Getting your hands on these consoles has been much more difficult than normal , courtesy of the pandemic bringing chip supply chains to a screeching halt. Scalpers have been snapping up the new Switch OLED much like they have the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, then selling them at astronomical prices.Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said in November, “We can’t produce enough [Switch consoles] to meet the demand we are expecting during the upcoming holiday season. Currently there is no sign of improvement and the situation continues to be severe so I can’t say how long it will continue.”

Even so, it seems the difficulty has eased somewhat. It won’t arrive in time for Christmas, but Amazon has the Nintendo Switch OLED with a white Joy-Con available to ship in one to two days, priced at the MSRP of $349. The Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con can be yours for $299.99. Again, it won’t arrive in time for Christmas, but you should be able to have it in hand by early January.