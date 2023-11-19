Nintendo Switch Game Deals Are Huge At Amazon, Up To 75% Off





If you own a Nintendo Switch console, now is a great time to build up your games library. Black Friday deals are out in full force at Amazon with deep discounts on a bevy of titles, with markdowns ranging from 25% off all the way up to 75% off. And if you don't own a Switch console, there's a deal to be had there too, with Best Buy serving up a sweet bundle offer.





Nintendo Switch OLED Super Smash Bros. Ultimate console bundle for $349.99 at Best Buy, which just released today. The Switch OLED normally sells for that price by itself, but this Black Friday bundle offer includes a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (full game), plus a three-month Switch Online membership. We're start things off there—you can score afor, which just released today. The Switch OLED normally sells for that price by itself, but this Black Friday bundle offer includes a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (full game), plus a three-month Switch Online membership.





The console itself features a design inspired by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, as do the Joy-Con controllers. This is the latest and greatest version of the Switch too, complete with a 7-inch OLED display, 64GB of internal storage (expandable via microSD), and a rated battery life of 4.5 to 9 hours.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

For those who already own a Switch console (or plan to buy one), head over to Amazon and stock up on deeply discounted games. One of the biggest markdowns applies to, which is on sale for just $14.99 (75% off) . That's $45 below the game's MSRP for what amounts to a highly-praised turn-based strategy game developed and published by Ubisoft.





You can build a roster of three heroes from a selection of nine characters, including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Edge, Bowser, Rabbid Peach, Rabbid Luigi, Rabbid Mario, and Rabbid Rosalina. The goal is to rescue Sparks companions throughout the galaxy, each of which provides distinct powers to aid you in battle.













NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition for the Switch—it's now priced at $29.99 (50% off). The NBA season only recently got started, so you're not coming in at the tail end (meaning it will be nearly another year before we see the next NBA 2K installment). If you're a fan of basketball, check outfor the Switch—it's now priced at. The NBA season only recently got started, so you're not coming in at the tail end (meaning it will be nearly another year before we see the next NBA 2K installment).





There is a lot to do in this game, whether it's the character creation campaign in MyCAREER mode, playing exhibition games against the CPU or real-life opponents, managing your MyTEAM (which is a card collecting mode), and more.





Speaking from experience, one of the most satisfying moments in NBA 2K games is when you become a bona fide star and hear "MVP" chants from the home crowd while at the free throw line.





