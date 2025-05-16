CATEGORIES
Nintendo Backtracks On Key Switch 2 Feature And Gamers Will Facepalm

by Alan VelascoFriday, May 16, 2025, 01:59 PM EDT
The run up to the launch of the Switch 2 has been somewhat tumultuous for Nintendo, although it seems it hasn’t hindered the hunger for its upcoming console. Some gamers were irked when the pre-order period was marred by unprepared retailers. Moreover, the company has had to contend with a chaotic economic environment with an on-again, off-agin tariff situation. Now, it appears that a promised Switch 2 feature is not what it seems.

Support for Variable Refresh Rates (VRR) was a welcome development on the Switch 2. Nintendo’s official website stated that the Switch 2 would support the feature in both handled and docked mode. However, in a statement to Nintendo Life, the company now says that “Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only.” Any information that suggested that VRR would be supported in docked mode was “incorrect,” and it apologized for the error.

It’s surprising to see that Nintendo made this kind of mistake. Many who have pre-ordered likely did so expecting every feature touted in official Nintendo communications to be abailable on day one. Now those who secured a launch day unit have to decide whether keeping their pre-order is worth it, keeping in mind that console revisions are commonplace and a future Switch 2 might add VRR, leaving early adopters out in the cold.

Although it’s worth noting that the PlayStation 5 also launched without VRR support -- it was added later in a software update. This is a path Nintendo could potentially take with the Switch 2, assuming there isn’t a hardware limitation that would prevent this. However, prospective buyers would be wise to only buy the upcoming console if they’re completely happy with the hardware as is, as there’s no guarantee of the feature being added later.
