Nintendo Switch 2 Price Allegedly Leaked By A Mysterious Costco Listing





Technology enthusiasts are not exactly known for the having the patience of Job, which is partially the reason why leaks and rumors typically fly haphazardly ahead of a new product launch. In this case, Nintendo's Switch 2 console is on the horizon, with a full reveal expected at the next Nintendo Direct event in April . That's when we expect to have final confirmation on pricing, though we might already know, thanks to Costco.





A user on the Famiboards forum posted an image of an alleged place holder for a Nintendo Switch console, and while the image attempts to answer the question of pricing, it raises even more questions. For example, why does it simply say "Nintendo Switch" without the 2? Is it even real? And what's with the obvious typo? Have a look for yourself...









Famiboards (via user ProteusRidley)



The person who posted the image claims to work at a Costco location in Canada. While poking around in Costco's system, as they tend to do "every once in a while," the supposed employee came across the mysterious place holder.





"In my five years of working here, I have never seen a place holder for anything. Not saying this is the Switch 2, but it may be. The price could also be a place holder as well. I can take a picture of our actual system in case you think I'm lying. I also just noticed the spelling error," the user wrote





The supposed employee also acknowledges that it seems rather early to have the Switch 2 listed in Costco's system, so assuming it's even real, it could be a Switch 1 listing of some sort. Our initial thought is it could possibly be referencing an upcoming Switch OLED bundle, though the employee appears to shoot down that notion.





"Currently we do not have replacements for our Switch OLED models we currently have. They are pending delete and we are not receiving more of those units," the user states.









If the purported place holder's pricing stands, it would equate to a $50 CAD premium over the Switch OLED in Canada, and potentially no price increase at all in the US. We say "potentially" because pricing by region does not necessarily reflect a straight currency conversion. Also note that the Switch 2, while packed up with upgrades (bigger display, faster and more capable hardware, retooled Joy-Con controllers, and so forth) is rumored to stick with LCD for the display instead of OLED.



