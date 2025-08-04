Nintendo Issues Urgent Switch 2 Heat Warning For Ambient Temps To Avoid Damage





Nintendo is warning Switch and Switch 2 owners to use caution when playing on the company's handheld consoles outside in the sweltering heat. Why is that? We're now in the dog days of summer, and if ambient temperatures rise above a certain threshold, Nintendo says it can "potentially cause malfunctions" on either handheld.





According to Nintendo, the target ambient temperature range is 5C to 35C (41F to 95F). Granted, 35C/95F is pretty hot, but depending on where you live, outside temps could be even higher. In Phoenix, Arizona, for example, today's forecast calls for a high of 110F (around 43C). Likewise, the forecast for El Paso, Texas predicts temps will rise into triple-digit territory today with a high of 102F (nearly 39C).

気温が高い場所でNintendo SwitchやNintendo Switch 2 を使用すると、本体の温度が高くなることがあります。

故障の原因となる可能性がありますので、5～35℃の場所でご使用ください。



最近は35℃を超える日が続いています。屋外で使用する際はご注意ください。 — 任天堂サポート (@nintendo_cs) August 1, 2025

Nintendo issued the warning on X via its official Japanese customer service account. Japan has seen excessive heat warnings issued recently, with today's forecast for Tokyo pointing to a high of 102F just like in El Paso.





"When using a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 in a high-temperature environment, the device's temperature may rise. This could potentially cause malfunctions, so please use it in a location between 5–35C. Recently, temperatures have been exceeding 35C. Please be cautious when using it outdoors," Nintendo states via Grok translation.







It's the same temperature range that Nintendo advised in a post on Twitter (now X) in 2022 . At the time, Nintendo also advised Switch owners to ensure good ventilation, noting that if the air intake or exhaust vents are blocked, the handheld's temps could rise.





In semi-related news, Nintendo recently announced that first-generation Switch consoles (Switch, Switch OLED, and Switch Lite) will see price adjustments due to "market conditions," along with select accessories for both the Switch and Switch 2. The price hikes were supposed to go in effect August 3, 2025, and have at some retailers. However, we're still seeing a lot of listings at 'old' pricing.





Meanwhile, if you've been trying to score a Switch 2 without much luck, look again. Stock has been improving to the point where it's much easier to buy a Switch 2 now than it was in the days and weeks following the launch.