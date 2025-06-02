CATEGORIES
Nintendo Switch 2 Display Warning Issued: Avoid Doing This At All Costs

by Paul LillyMonday, June 02, 2025, 09:12 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 on a desk next to a plant.
We're having flashbacks of Samsung's original Galaxy Fold released back in 2019. Why is that? The manual for Nintendo's soon-to-be-released Switch 2 console explicitly warns against peeling off protected film that comes pre-applied to the handheld. It's not clear if you could damage the handheld if attempting to remove the flim, but either way, Nintendo's official message is to leave it be. Keep that mind if you managed to secure a Switch 2 preorder or otherwise are able to get one on day-one (or whenever).

The warning can be found on page 3 under the "Careful Usage" section. It reads, "The screen is covered with a film layer designed to prevent fragments scattering in the event of damage. Do not peel it off."

Put another way, the thin film is there to prevent a shattered display from dispersing all over the place, like if you drop your Switch 2 during a moment of careless excitement in Best Buy's parking lot. It's not clear if it offers any other protection, such as against scratches or shattering in the first place. But either way, do yourself a solid and heed Nintendo's warning.

You may recall that Samsung's first-generation Galaxy Fold released to a bit of controversy over a protective film on the display. Some early adopters assumed it was a screen protector that could be removed. But as some found out, including influencer Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD), it wasn't actually a screen protector in the traditional sense.

"I got this far peeling it off before the display spazzed and blacked out. Started over with a replacement," Brownlee wrote on X (then-Twitter) at the time. He also posted a picture of his ruined Galaxy Fold with the film partially peeled back.

We're not suggesting that attempting to remove the Switch 2's pre-installed film layer will likewise ruin the handheld, but why risk it? Also, you can still apply a third-party screen protector, several of which are already listed on Amazon, some of which are on sale. Here are a few of them...
In addition to not removing the pre-applied film, Nintendo's pamphlet (PDF) outlines several other warnings. It's a quick and easy read ahead of the Switch 2's retail launch this week (it releases Thursday, June 5).
