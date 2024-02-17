CATEGORIES
home News

Nintendo’s Switch 2 Has Reportedly Hit A Delay Pushing It To 2025

by Alan VelascoSaturday, February 17, 2024, 02:08 PM EDT
nintendo switch oled
It appears as if the Nintendo faithful will need to wait a little longer than anticipated to get their hands on the company’s next console. It has been long rumored that Nintendo was aiming for a holiday 2024 release for its Switch successor. However, it now seems that those plans have hit a delay, forcing the company to push the release date into early 2025.

Pedro Henrique Lutti Lippe, a Brazilian journalist, claims that sources working on titles that intend to launch alongside the new console will be coming in Q1 2025. That these games are pushing back their release schedules is leading many to believe that this is happening because of Nintendo’s decision to launch in 2025 rather than 2024.

The Nintendo Switch is closing in on its seventh birthday and it’s certainly showing its age. What makes it feel even older is that it’s based around NVIDIA’s Tegra X1 processor, which was already two years old itself when the Nintendo Switch launched. By the time the new console hits store shelves the tech that drives the Switch will be a decade old.

nintendo switch delay body

It’s expected that the upcoming console will most likely be an upgrade to the current system, although Nintendo has shown they aren’t afraid with going with a completely different concept when launching new hardware. It’s currently predicted that the price will be seeing an increase to $400, and that games will also be priced at $70 to coincide with pricing used by Sony and Microsoft.

It will be interesting to see what Nintendo decides to do software-wise for the rest of 2024. The assumption is that it will want to hold back big titles such as Mario for the launch of the new console in 2025. So what will it do for titles this year? It would be great to see older titles get the same treatment as Metroid Prime, and 2024 becomes the year of magical remasters.
Tags:  Nintendo, nintendo switch 2, switch-2
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment