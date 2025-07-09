Nintendo's Switch 2 Is Cool But The Switch 1 OLED Is $100 Off Right Now





Nintendo's Switch 2 is the hottest console on the block , though it does have things working against it. For one, you don't get an OLED display on Nintendo's latest-generation handheld. And secondly, it's hard to find it in stock. Even though it just came out, a case could be made for picking up a Switch OLED instead, especially with a deep discount now in play.





Switch OLED - Neon Blue & Red (International Model) for a low $249 at Woot (29% off). That is $100.99 below the list price, which is what you'll pay if you go looking for this same system at places like Best Buy, Target, and so forth. In other words, this is an actual discount, and a pretty big one at that. How deep? You can score thefor a low. That is $100.99 below the list price, which is what you'll pay if you go looking for this same system at places like Best Buy, Target, and so forth. In other words, this is an actual discount, and a pretty big one at that.













Switch OLED (White) + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle (International Model) on sale for $275 at Woot (21% off). That's actually the better deal anyway in our opinion, as you're paying just $26 more for a fun game. Woot was also offering a standalone Switch OLED in white trim for the same price, but it is sold out. However, if that's the color option you want, you can grab theon sale for. That's actually the better deal anyway in our opinion, as you're paying just $26 more for a fun game.





For those of you who are not familiar with Woot, it's a deal site that Amazon acquired a long time ago. As such, Prime members get free shipping, and you pay with payment methods you have on file with your Amazon account.





The Switch OLED is the best version of the first-generation Switch. In addition to a vibrant OLED display, it also features twice the storage as the non-OLED variants at 64GB (versus 32GB), and of course there is a microSD card slot to expand it even further.





It also sports a better kickstand than the non-OLED models, and comes with a redesigned dock that includes a built-in Ethernet port for wired connections.





So, what's the caveat? You're investing in an older platform, though there are a TON of games for the Switch. The other caveat is that this deal is for the international version and not the US-specific variant. That doesn't matter for the most part as Nintendo's games are not region locked. However, you could run into DLC issues on certain titles, which can be region locked. There could be workaround, though.





"I have many games from different regions, and I’ve never ran into a game that [is] region locked DLC. Although if you did run into that roadblock, there’s an easy solution - create a user profile on your Switch for that region and any DLC locked to that specific region will now be available for you to play. Assigning a region to a profile is done manually, so you can create a user profile for each region if needed, all on one switch," a user on Woot says.





We haven't tested this method, but there you go all the same.