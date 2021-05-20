CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdThursday, May 20, 2021, 04:14 PM EDT

Sony's PS5 Has Reportedly Outsold Xbox Series X/S 2-to-1 Since Launch

nintendo leading console sales and the ps5 family is outselling xbox series x and s
During the pandemic, many people have had nothing better to do than play video games in their downtime, and the market is showing that trend. Console sales are up tremendously, and even though there has been a lasting chip shortage affecting production for all brands, the Nintendo Switch is outpacing both the PlayStation 5 family and the Xbox Series X|S.

For Q1 2021, Ampere Analysis reports that Nintendo Switch’s sell-through volume has hit 5.86 million units which is up roughly 12% compared to this time last year. However, this momentum may stagnate when Q2 comes around. This is because of how sales were affected during the pandemic and the massive launch of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which drove sales.

chart nintendo leading console sales and the ps5 family is outselling xbox series x and s

Interestingly, both Sony and Microsoft’s new console sell-through volume at 4.14 million units does not even come close to matching Nintendo’s. This is likely due to the supply issues relating to chip manufacturers around the world. However, this problem seems to have favored Sony as they have outsold Microsoft at an impressive 2-to-1 ratio.

As production hopefully begins to ramp up again, we may see this Sony lead level out and normalize against Microsoft. However, it is also possible that Sony will clutch onto the lead, which could pivot into better future sales (as it has in previous generations). It will be interesting to see what happens overall as people become vaccinated, masks come off, and the world returns to some sense of normalcy. The hope is that we will get to see this change sometime in Q3 or Q4 this year, so keep an eye on HotHardware for the console race currently led by Nintendo.
Tags:  Sony, Gaming, Microsoft, Nintendo, (NYSE:SNE), (nasdaq:msft), nintendo-switch, playstation-5, xbox-series-xs

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Lite Hash Rate Gaming GPUs?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment