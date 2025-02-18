CATEGORIES
Nintendo Kills Gold Points Rewards Ahead Of Switch 2 Launch

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, February 18, 2025, 10:10 AM EDT
Super Mario absolutely loves to smash his head on blocks to knock out some gold coins, but unfortunately you won't be able to do the same. Nintendo is declaring 'Game over' for its "My Nintendo Gold Points" program that rewards buyers. More specifically, when you shop on the Nintendo Switch eShop for digital and physical items or games, you would normally get rewarded with Gold and Platinum Points.

These points could then be cashed in for discounts on new purchases on the Nintendo Switch eShop, allowing you to save a bit off the asking price. With Platinum Points, you have to do specific activities to gain them. These points will still continue, but the Gold Points will cease to exist for digital purchases after 9:30 p.m PDT on 3//24/2025 on the eShop, according to Nintendo. The timing of the discontinuation comes just a couple months ahead of when the highly anticipated Switch 2 will make its full debut. 

Physical games will also no longer support Gold Points for titles released after March 24, 2025.. If you do register games within a year of the original game release (purchased before that date), they will still be valid. You get 12 months as a grace period for Gold Points that you have acquired in order to use them. 

The timing of this is very interesting, as Nintendo has recently revealed its latest Switch 2 console. The first public play through of the device will occur soon, with the Nintendo Direct: Switch 2 event happening on April 2nd of 2025. Rewards such as the Gold Points can help mitigate some of the costs that gamers have to deal with when purchasing games, which is always a good thing. 

It is unfortunate to see this go away, as I have used it various times to get smalls discount on games purchased on the Nintendo Switch eShop. Hopefully Nintendo has something else planned for the eShop when the new version with the Switch 2 launches this year. With game and hardware prices increasing across the board in the gaming industry during the last several years, both corporations and consumers are trying to find the optimal line with both value and cost with these products. 

With games being available digitally, discounts are sometimes less commonplace as the eShop has full control over pricing. That is why we often see older digital games still selling for the same price as when they released. In contrast, physical copies of games often experience more sales and can be bought used on the secondhand market. Reward points can help mitigate some of this cost, especially for digital purchases. 

The Nintendo Switch 2 will likely be a huge seller, so Nintendo is preparing its strategy for the new console eShop infrastructure. 
