Nintendo Gift Card Listing Teases A Zelda Remake And More Switch 2 Games





After teasing its next-generation Switch 2 console during a 'first-look' showcase trailer earlier this month, Nintendo has opted to save the more juice bits for its next Nintendo Direct event, including details like specs, pricing, and what games will be released on day-1. Of course, the rumor mill is purportedly filling in the many blanks, and perhaps so is Newegg with a listing description for a $50 Nintendo eShop gift card.





The description laid out a handful of games slated for a 2025 release, some of which have already been announced such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, and Pokemon Legends: Z-A. However, it also highlighted a few new Mario and Zelda games that have not yet been officially revealed.





Nintendo has since removed all references to unannounced games, but the Wayback Machine never (well, rarely) forgets...









Credit goes to X/Twitter user @Stealth40k , who spotted the listing before Newegg had a chance edit out the possibly premature revelations. What the listing originally showed were additional entries for three more titles, including New 3D Mario, New Mario Kart, and A Legend of Zelda Remake/Remaster.





Those read more like descriptions of new games that are in the pipeline for the Switch 2's release, as opposed to what the games will actually be called. So it could be that someone at Newegg was making some educated guesses as to what Nintendo has in store. It's also plausible that Newegg has some inside information that it was not supposed to share yet and mistakenly included the info in the listing.









That said, the Switch 2 trailer does tease what looks to be a Mario Kart 9 title, which is likely what the gift card's New Mario Kart description is referencing. So it's a safe bet that the Switch 2 will have a Mario Kart game as a launch title.





It also wouldn't surprise us if a new Zelda game was part of the launch, or materialized shortly thereafter, given how popular The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch 1 launch title) and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have been. Both are among Nintendo's top selling games for the Switch with Breath of the Wild sitting at 32.29 million units sold and Tears of the Kingdom at 21.04 million units.



