Ninja Coder Helps AMD Fix Web Store Bot Vulnerability After Scoring A Radeon RX 6900 XT





It is a miserable time now for securing PC gaming hardware like graphics cards and high-end processors. Securing AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series graphics cards have been particularly troublesome due to demand from gamers and crypto miners

The supply issue has been compounded by people using bots to snatch up available graphics cards when they do come back in stock before the general public even has a chance to add the item to their cart. One Redditor, originofspices, decided to take matters into their own hands against bots ruining the purchase experience for AMD's web store. Digital River runs AMD's store, and it is rife with vulnerabilities that bots use to secure their loot.

Originofspices decided to reverse engineer the Digital River store and uncovered some interesting aspects about its backend. For starters, bots were taking advantage of a loophole that allowed items to be added directly to the cart while bypassing anti-bot routines. The bots were also able to glean inventory levels for individual products.

originofspices received a sweet Radeon t-shirt from AMD for their discovery

After doing some monitoring with a script to verify the finding over several weeks, originofspices "reported the vulnerability to AMD cybersecurity and I'm excited to report that they have fixed the problem."

"Hopefully that's one less vector for scalpers to buy GPUs using bots," the coding sleuth went to add. "Good luck to everyone for upcoming drops!"

AMD was grateful for originofspices' efforts and rewarded them with a sweet Radeon t-shirt. However, given the significant discovery and the fact that a wide-open vulnerability exploited by bots is now closed, many people felt that a more expensive reward should have been offered. Perhaps a Radeon RX 6800 or a Radeon RX 6800 XT for their troubles?

However, originofspices was simply glad to help not only AMD but their fellow gamers. And besides, originofspices used the same exploit to score a Radeon RX 6900 XT before reporting it to AMD. As Redditor Glockamoli quipped upon hearing this twist to the story, "Well, you have to confirm the exploit somehow."