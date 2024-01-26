Newegg Unveils A Refreshed PC Hardware Program With Tested Parts, 90-Day Returns





Newegg is kicking off a new refurbishment program that purportedly offers "top pre-owned products at competitive prices." Buying refurbished hardware is always an added risk versus purchasing new, though Newegg claims its 'Refreshed Program' consists of like-new hardware at discounted prices, along with a 90-day return window for a refund or replacement.





"We’re focused on expanding our refreshed categories to offer our customers both great value and peace of mind when they choose like-new or refurbished products," said Andrew Choi, Director of Brand Marketing and Web Experience. "We’re launching a program that offers customers additional ways to save, whether in the form of Newegg Refreshed products or trade-in credit, while promoting sustainability."





In a press release, Newegg says it and its partners "professionally inspect, test, clean, and refurbish" every product being offered, so anything sold should be "fully functional" and in "Grade A" condition. If batteries are involved, (as would be the case with things like laptops and tablets), users can expect at least 80% battery health.





Looking at the fine print, Newegg also promises no dead or stuck pixels, and only "light or no damage," but no major cosmetic issues, such as dents, bends, cracks, deep scratches, or heavy wear. Hardware purchased as part of the new program will also come "packaged with all essential accessories in a new or like-new box packed to at least original retail packaging level quality if protection," according to Newegg's FAQ





So in other words, Newegg is saying all the right things while offering several layers of distinction between its own Refreshed Program and existing refurbished parts offered by marketplace sellers. In addition, Newegg is adding its graphics card trade-in program that launched last September to the Refreshed Program.













"After buying a new graphics card, customers have 14 days to send in their old graphics card, so they are never without a GPU. The program continues to grow with previously owned graphics cards traded in for credit toward a new graphics card. Traded in graphics cards are resold after inspection," Newegg says





It will be interesting to see how well this works out. Many enthusiasts would agree that Newegg's brand has taken a hit compared to much earlier days, and especially after it was embroiled in controversy with Steve Burke at Gamers Nexus over faulty hardware. After Burke posted a couple of YouTube videos detailing the ordeal, Newegg ended up posting an apology on Twitter for selling damaged, open-box hardware, and vowed to do better.





Newegg could go a long ways toward winning back trust if its Refresh Program works as advertised, especially when and if it comes to returning hardware within the 90-day window.



