CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillThursday, September 30, 2021, 09:18 AM EDT

New Galaxy S22 Ultra Case Renders Seemingly Confirm Samsung’s Big Flagship Redesign

leak samsung galaxy s22 ultra renders leaked
Over the weekend, new renders leaked of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra flagship smartphone. The renders gave us our first look at a dramatic departure from the Galaxy S family with respect to design and showcased a look more akin to the stalled Galaxy Note series.

Now, upcoming third-party cases presented by frequent gadget leaker Ice Universe seemingly confirm many of the design details seen in the earlier renders. For example, the cutout on the back of the case matches up with the odd-looking camera bump that could hold up to five cameras. We also see cutouts on the bottom of the phone for the USB-C port, speaker, and S Pen.

galaxy s22 ultra case leak

While the current generation Galaxy S21 Ultra supports the S Pen, it’s an optional accessory that can’t be carried with the device (at least, not without an accessory case). However, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, there’s an actual silo to hold the S Pen and recharge it when not in use. This move all but confirms that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is destined to replace the Galaxy Note in Samsung’s flagship smartphone lineup (the Galaxy Note didn’t receive a 2021 design update).

The Galaxy S22 family (including the Galaxy S22 Ultra) reportedly will be powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 898 SoC. There’s also the possibility that global versions of the smartphone might feature the highly anticipated Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC with AMD RDNA 2 graphics. Other features on deck for the Galaxy S22 Ultra allegedly include a 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED display.

Samsung is likely to announce the Galaxy S22 family in January 2022, which would be quickly followed up by the preorder phase. Although there have been no leaks concerning pricing, Samsung will likely hold the line compared to the Galaxy S21 family. That means we should see the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra priced at $799, $999, and $1,199, respectively.

Tags:  Samsung, (krx:005930), exynos 2200, galaxy s22, galaxy s22 ultra

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
FSR Or DLSS For The Win?
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment