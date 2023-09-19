Netgear Orbi 970 Series Wi-Fi 7 Mesh Router Flexes 27Gbps Of Wireless Bandwidth





Netgear has a new flagship wireless router and it's called the Orbi 970, which is actually a mesh router system based on Wi-Fi 7 (otherwise known as 802.11be). In terms of combined bandwidth, the quad-band Orbi 970 series delivers speeds of up 27Gbps and up to 10,000 square feet of coverage to ensure no dead spots in larger homes.





"We’ve combined our extensive RF (radio frequency) expertise and new patented technology with the features of WiFi 7 to provide the fastest WiFi speeds, ensuring anything and everything connected to the Orbi 970 system operates at optimal performance even across the most demanding smart homes," says David Henry, President and GM of Connected Home Products and Services at Netgear.





As is the standard these days, router makers advertise the combined wireless throughput, which in this case is 27Gbps. That max throughput is not available over a single connection, though it does deliver fast speeds across its four available bands, including a 6GHz band, two 5GHz bands, and a single 2.4GHz band. Here's how it breaks down...