NetEase Has Acquired Heavy Rain Developer Quantic Dream For First European Studio
NetEase, best known for its mobile gaming fortune, has acquired French developer-publisher Quantic Dream. This marks the Chinese company's first venture into the European market, as it looks to expand its reach worldwide.
Chinese internet and online gaming service provider NetEase announced today its acquisition of Quantic Dream. This comes after the company's initial investment into Quantic Dream three years ago. NetEase says that the game developer, known for hit titles such as Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain, will remain operating independently with the full support of NetEase's game development capabilities.
"We are thrilled to embark on an exciting new stage of growth with Quantic Dream, bound by our shared vision, mutual trust and respect," remarked William Ding, CEO and Director of NetEase, Inc. "NetEase will continue to fulfill our promise to support Quantic Dream to realise its full potential." Ding went on to say that the plan is to allow Quantic Dream to continue making the creative and narrative focused games it has already been producing, while taking full advantage of all the additional resources NetEase can provide. He continued by saying, "we believe there are infinite possibilities that could re-define the interactive entertainment experience we provide for players worldwide."
On the Quantic Dream side of things, founder and CEO of the company David Cage stated, "NetEase Games values our creative freedom and the drive and passion of our uniquely diverse team. We will now be able to accelerate the vision we share as a group, of creating landmark titles that touch people on an emotional level." Cage added that the acquisition was a testimony to the company's commitment to reward all those who have made the gaming company what it is today.
Quantic Dreams is currently working on the narrative action-adventure game, Star Wars Eclipse. The company also announced last week that it was working an ocean exploration game called Under the Waves. The new merger should no doubt make creating these two titles, and any future ones, much easier.
NetEase has been attempting to make waves in the AAA gaming market lately, as it also backed Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi's new studio recently, as well as getting behind the newly announced open world epic Where Winds Meet.
What are your thoughts on the acquisition? Do you think NetEase will enhance the already incredible creative teams at Quantic Dream? Let us know in the comments.