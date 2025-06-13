CATEGORIES
Navy Joins Right To Repair Cause After Broken Ovens Put Sailors In A Pickle

by Aaron LeongFriday, June 13, 2025, 12:03 PM EDT
In a major push for operational readiness and efficiency, U.S. Navy Secretary John Phelan advocated forcefully this week for the right for sailors to repair their own equipment, telling senators that current contracting practices create unnecessary delays and hinder the fleet's ability to maintain its assets. His remarks, delivered during a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill earlier this week stems from growing frustration within the military over intellectual property restrictions that often force reliance on contractors for even minor fixes.

Part of Secretary Phelan's stance comes from firsthand observations of the challenges faced by naval personnel. He highlighted an example from the USS Gerald R. Ford, the nation's most expensive aircraft carrier ($13 billion tax dollars), where he noted that six of the ship's eight ovens were non-functional, directly impacting the ability to feed the 4,500+ crew. Key to the problem, however, is that there were qualified sailors on board who were  capable of repairing the ovens but were legally barred from doing so due to contractual agreements, requiring a prolonged wait for contractor intervention.

USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier

Phelan strongly believes that "sailors should be able to repair the hardware they are trained to operate without having to wait for contractors to do the work." He emphasized the need for self-sufficiency, particularly in a combat scenario. He acknowledged the complexities surrounding intellectual property rights related to military hardware but stressed that these concerns must be weighed against the imperative of maintaining operational effectiveness.

The statement indicated a forthcoming reevaluation of how the Navy structures its contracts, aiming to gain better control over intellectual property and empower its personnel to undertake necessary repairs. This shift ought to be a notable departure from current practices where manufacturers often hold exclusive rights to service and repair their systems, leading to what critics describe as costly and time-consuming bottlenecks.

Phelan isn't the only one noticing. The Government Accountability Office (GAO) has previously reported that approximately 70% of a weapon system's total life-cycle cost is attributed to operations and support. By enabling sailors to perform more repairs in-house, the Navy could potentially realize substantial savings, reduce maintenance backlogs, and, most importantly, enhance the readiness of its ships and aircraft.

The "right to repair" movement, already gaining traction in various industries, focuses on allowing consumers and owners the ability to fix their purchased products. Secretary Phelan's endorsement brings this principle to the forefront of military procurement, highlighting how restrictive intellectual property clauses can inadvertently compromise the fleet's agility and resilience.

