NASA's Sizzling Photo Of The Sun Smiling Looks Like The Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man On Fire

by Tim SweezyFriday, October 28, 2022, 10:51 AM EDT
sun smiling
NASA tweeted a photo of the Sun smiling, which left some reminiscing of the iconic Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man from the movie Ghostbusters. However, in this image the giant marshmallow looks to be getting ready to be placed on a giant s'mores cookie.

The Solar Dynamic Observatory (SDO) was the first mission to be launched for NASA's Living With a Star Program back in early 2010. The program was designed to help scientists understand the causes of solar variability and its potential impacts on Earth. Since launching, the spacecraft has taken a plethora of images of the Sun, and recently captured it smiling for the camera.

The picture was tweeted out on @NASASun account, with the caption, "Today, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory caught the Sun 'smiling.'" It went on to explain that the dark patches making up the eyes and smile of the glowing orb, were in fact coronal holes. Coronal holes are regions on the Sun where "fast solar wind gushes out into space."
It didn't take long for viewers to start posting what they thought the smiling Sun reminded them of. Thoughts of a reverse pumpkin, to a lion were shared. However, the one that seemed to hit home for many, was when @Watt_on_Earth4 asked, "Is that the face of the Stay Puff marshmellow man from Ghostbusters?"

The Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, also known as Mr. Stay-Puft, was the final enemy for the team of Ghostbusters in the first film. The giant marshmallow was the chosen Destructor Form of Gozer, after Ray let the idea of the company logo "just pop in there." The mammoth marshmallow man met his fate, after it was decided to "cross the streams" of their proton packs, leading to a storm of burnt marshmallow residue being rained down onto all those below.

As for SDO, it will continue on with its mission of collecting up to 1.4 terabytes of data each day on our beloved Sun. But for now, we can all appreciate the thought of our friendly star in the sky smiling down on us all as we go about our day.
