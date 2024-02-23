NASA Warns Of Comms And Electric Grid Disruptions As Sun Spews Solar Flares





The first solar flare peaked at 6:07pm EST on February 21, 2024, and the second peaked at 1:32am EST on February 22, 2024. The third solar flare, which peaked at 5:34pm EST, was the strongest flare of the current solar cycle.





NOAA reported that all three solar flares were rated as R3 on its Space Weather Scales. An R3 rating is described as being “Strong,” and being able to cause wide area blackout of HF radio communications, and loss of radio contact for about an hour on the sunlit side of Earth. Low-frequency navigation signals could also be degraded for about an hour.