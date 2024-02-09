NASA Hoping For A Miracle As It Scrambles To Fix A Major Voyager 1 Computer Bug





One of the biggest problems with trying to resolve the issue with Voyager 1 is that engineers must consult original, decades-old documents that were written by engineers who had not anticipated the issues NASA is currently experiencing. Because of this, NASA says it takes the team more time to understand how a new command will affect the spacecraft’s operations in order to not have unintended consequences.







"It would be the biggest miracle if we get it back. We certainly haven't given up," Suzanne Dodd, Voyager project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in an interview with Arstechnica. "There are other things we can try. But this is, by far, the most serious since I’ve been project manager."