NASA Reveals Artemis II Crew For The Exciting First Moon Flyby Mission In 50 Years
NASA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) announced the names of the four astronauts who will be aboard the upcoming Artemis II mission. Artemis II will be the first crewed mission to fly by the Moon in over 50 years.
Apollo 8 was the first crewed spacecraft to leave Earth's orbit and the first human spaceflight to reach the Moon. Frank Borman, James Lovell, and William Anders were launched atop a Saturn V rocket on December 21, 1968, from Cape Kennedy Air Force Station in Florida and became the first humans to see the moon's far side. Now, more than 50 years later a group of four astronauts has been chosen to make a similar trip for the Artemis program.
"The Artemis II crew represents thousands of people working tirelessly to bring us to the stars. This is their crew, this is our crew, this is humanity's crew," proclaimed NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. "NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Hammock Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, each has their own story, but, together, they represent our creed: E pluribus unum - of many, one. Together, we are ushering in a new era of exploration for a new generation of star sailors and dreamers - the Artemis Generation."
"We are going back to the Moon and Canada is at the center of this exciting journey," exclaimed the Honorable Francois-Philippe Champagne, the minister responsible for the Canadian Space Agency. "Thanks to our longstanding collaboration with NASA, a Canadian astronaut will fly on this historic mission. On behalf of all Canadians, I want to congratulate Jeremy for being at the forefront of one of the most ambitious human endeavors ever undertaken."
The second Artemis mission looks to build upon the success of Artemis I, a successful unmanned mission in December of last year. It is also the first lunar mission to include a woman, a person of color, and a Canadian citizen. Following a successful Artemis II mission, NASA will place human boots back on the surface of the moon for the first time since Apollo 17 in 1972.