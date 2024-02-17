NASA Calls For Martians To Embark On A Year-Long Simulated Mars Mission
NASA is seeking applicants to take part in its second simulated one-year Mars surface mission. The mission, called Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA), is designed to help the agency plan for human exploration of the Red Planet.
The first CHAPEA mission is scheduled for completion on July 6, 2024. The crew has harvested crops grown inside the 1,700-square-foot habitat, including peppers, tomatoes, and leafy greens. According to the space agency, they have also taken part in different simulated “Marswalks” with relevant time delay, tempo, and activities consistent with what future astronauts may encounter in future Mars missions. The next batch of participants will be also be expected to harvest crops they grow, along with taking part in robotic operations, habitat maintenance, and exercise.
The habitat that participants will live in during the year-long process are 3D printed structures that simulate a Mars habitat to support long-duration, exploration-class space missions. NAS says the 3D printed habitat was designed to provide separate access areas within the habitat for living and working.
The space agency remarked it is “looking for healthy, motivated U.S. citizens or permanent residents who are non-smokers, 30-55 years old, and proficient in English for effective communication between crewmates and mission control.” NASA added applicants should also have a strong desire for “unique, rewarding adventures and in interest in contributing to NASA’s work to prepare for the first human journey to Mars.”
Along with all the above requirements, NASA added applicants should also have a master’s degree in a STEM field such as engineering, mathematics, or biological, physical or computer science from an accredited institution with at least two years of professional STEM experience or a minimum of one thousand hours piloting an aircraft. Those with at least two years of work toward a doctoral program in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, completed a medical degree, or a test pilot will also be considered.
If anyone feels they are qualified and want to apply, the deadline for applicants is Tuesday, April 2. NASA says that compensation for participating in the CHAPEA mission is available, and that more information will be provided during the candidate screening process.