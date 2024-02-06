CATEGORIES
home News

NASA’s Juno Spacecraft Snaps A Spectacular Closeup Of A Moon With Erupting Volcanoes

by Tim SweezyTuesday, February 06, 2024, 11:44 AM EDT
hero nasa juno moon lo closeup
Great balls of fire, NASA’s Juno spacecraft snapped a closeup image of Jupiter’s moon lo that showed an erupting volcano. Juno has performed more than 55 flybys of Jupiter, as well as the closest flyby of the giant planet’s moon lo in over 20 years.

NASA says that Jupiter’s moon lo is the most volcanically active world in the entire solar system, teeming with hundreds of volcanoes. Some volcanoes on lo spit lava fountains dozens of miles high. The space agency adds that lo’s volcanoes are at times so powerful that they can be seen with large telescopes on Earth. The image below taken by Juno on October 15, 2023, shows a plume of material ejected from the unseen volcano Prometheus.

nasa juno moon lo volcano
Indicated by the red arrow, the plume is just visible in the darkness below the terminator line.

“By combining data from this flyby (on December 30, 2023) with our previous observations, the Juno science team is studying how lo’s volcanoes vary,” explained Juno’s principal investigator, Scott Bolton. “We are looking for how often they erupt, how bright and hot they are, how the shape of lava flow changes, and how lo’s activity is connected to the flow of charged particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere.”

To date, the spacecraft has been monitoring volcanic activity from distances ranging from about 6,830 miles to over 62,100 miles. Juno has also captured the first images of the moon’s north and south poles, and performed close flybys of Jupiter’s icy moons Ganymede and Europa. The spacecraft made another close flyby on February 3, coming within about 930 miles of the moon’s surface.

“With our pair of close flybys in December and February, Juno will investigate the source of lo’s massive volcanic activity, whether a magma ocean exists underneath the crust, and importance of tidal forces from Jupiter, which are relentlessly squeezing this tortured moon,” remarked Bolton.

NASA has not yet shared any new images of Jupiter’s moon lo from its most recent flyby. However, beginning in April of this year, Juno will carry out a series of occultation experiments that use Juno’s Gravity Science experiment to probe Jupiter’s upper atmospheric makeup.
Tags:  space, NASA, Jupiter, Juno, volcano, lo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment