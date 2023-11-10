NASA Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With A Stunning Image Of A Cosmic Christmas Tree





Enhanced image of Mothra galaxy.





The image of galaxy cluster MACS0146 highlights one particular gravitationally-lensed background galaxy, believed to have existed about 3 billion years after the big bang. The team nicknamed it "Mothra." In the image, Mothra is magnified by a factor of at least 4,000 times. The team believes it is magnified not only by the gravity of MACS0146, but also by an object known as "milli-lens" that likely weighs about as much as a globular star cluster, according to NASA.