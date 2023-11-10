CATEGORIES
home News

NASA Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With A Stunning Image Of A Cosmic Christmas Tree

by Tim SweezyFriday, November 10, 2023, 10:20 AM EDT
hero webb hubble macs0146
NASA used images from its Webb and Hubble telescopes to create a panchromatic image that will get everyone into the Christmas spirit. The resulting image of galaxy cluster MACS0146 combines visible and infrared light to create one of the most comprehensive views of the universe ever.

MACS0146 is located about 4.13 billion light-years from Earth, and is a pair of colliding galaxy clusters that will eventually merge into one massive cluster. The combined images took advantage of a technique known as gravitational lensing, which is the distortion and amplication of light from distant background sources. Hubble first captured images of the cluster in 2014 as part of the Frontier Fields project. Now, Webb's infrared ability gives researchers the ability to gaze even farther into the early universe.

"We are building on Hubble's legacy by pushing to greater distances and fainter objects," explained Rogier Windhhorst of Arizona State University and principal investigator of the PEARLS (Prime Extragalactic Areas for Reionization and Lensing Science) program.

macs0416 gravitational lensing
Enhanced image of Mothra galaxy.

The image of galaxy cluster MACS0146 highlights one particular gravitationally-lensed background galaxy, believed to have existed about 3 billion years after the big bang. The team nicknamed it "Mothra." In the image, Mothra is magnified by a factor of at least 4,000 times. The team believes it is magnified not only by the gravity of MACS0146, but also by an object known as "milli-lens" that likely weighs about as much as a globular star cluster, according to NASA.

The team dubbed the cluster the Christmas Tree Galaxy Cluster, in part because the image is so colorful and also because of flickering lights found within it. Those colors have a scientific purpose, however. The shortest wavelengths were color-coded blue, the longest wavelengths red, and intermediate wavelengths green. Each color gives researchers clues to galaxy distances. Blue galaxies are relatively nearby, while redder galaxies tend to be farther away and those detected by Webb.

"The whole picture doesn't become clear until you combine Webb data with Hubble data," remarked Windhorst.
Tags:  space, NASA, Galaxy, Hubble, webb
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment