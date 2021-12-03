NASA Curiosity Mars Rover Shows Off 360-Degree Selfie In 81 Images Snapped On The Red Planet









The MAHLI camera is capable of taking images up to 1600x1200 pixels. It is similar to that of a consumer digital camera and includes an autofocus capability. The camera is located on the turret end of the rover's robotic arm and has a focal length range from 18.3mm to 21.3mm at infinity. The camera has the ability to create images with a resolution of 13.9 microns/pixels, and take video at 720p. It incorporates white light sources, similar to that of a flashlight, and ultraviolet sources similar to that of a tanning lamp, to be able to capture images in both day and night time settings. All of this technology has been used to send back some spectacular images, like the recent selfie.



