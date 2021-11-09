Heinz Marz Ketchup Is The Condiment You Need For Tasty Burgers On The Red Planet

Kenz is one of the 14-member team at the Aldrin Space Institute, which is led by Dr. Andrew Palmer. It has already submitted the first of three papers for scientific research that chronicles the Heinz mission. The institute itself was created in 2015 to advance a permanent human presence on Mars. It is named after Buzz Aldrin, one of the first humans to ever walk on the moon.









Up until now most all research had been focused on short-term ways to grow in Martian-simulated conditions. The Heinz project has been researching ways to harvest long-term in those some conditions. This will be essential if humans ever want to inhabit Mars for the long haul. The ability to ship supplies to the red planet would take a lot of time and financial resources, so enabling colonists on Mars with ways of growing their own food would be ideal and necessary.



In order to simulate Mars type conditions, the researchers used an Earth-based soil chemically matched to the red planet. They then grew the tomatoes in the same temperature and water conditions found on Mars. The team at Aldrin Space Institute and Heinz carefully selected the seeds and implemented agricultural techniques to make sure the final product would simulate the taste of Heinz ketchup here on Earth.







