Watch NASA’s Purrfect HD Cat Video Streamed From 18.6M Miles In Space





Note that NASA is touting this as an "ultra-high definition" video achievement, which would indicate 4K (or even 8K), though what's available on its YouTube account is Full HD 1080p.







“This accomplishment underscores our commitment to advancing optical communications as a key element to meeting our future data transmission needs,” remarked NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy. “Increasing our bandwidth is essential to achieving our future exploration and science goals, and we look forward to the continued advancement of this technology and the transformation of how we communicate during future interplanetary missions.”