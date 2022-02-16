Semiconductor Nanowire Breakthrough Is Key To Ultrafast Transistors For Future Chips





As we approach the practical physical limits of silicon-based semiconductor manufacturing, researchers have been frantically searching for the next advancement that will allow us to continue producing faster and faster chips. Some folks are looking at exotic materials , some folks are counting on advancements in layout and design , and still other scientists are checking out clever ways to optimize existing structures.

Gallium arsenide (GaAs) isn't some exotic material; it's used a lot for industrial manufacturing. What's exotic here is the specific structure that the HZDR researchers fabricated: GaAs nanowires with an InAs outer sheath. The crystal structures in the shell and the core have slightly different lattice geometry, and that difference puts tension on the GaAs core inside.









So it goes with anything at the research stage; it'll be years before we see this concept in anything marketable. Still, it's encouraging to know that research is still finding advancements like this.





Article image credit to HZDR/Juniks.

