Myst Developer's Steampunk Game Nears Release And You May Need A RAM Upgrade To Play
Nearly 30 years ago, a game called Myst helped boost demand for CD-ROM drives, which at the time were still expensive and not yet ubiquitous. It's only fitting, then, the developer of Myst is putting the final touches on another adventure game with a somewhat steep system requirement—you'll need at least 16GB of RAM to play Firmament, and the developer recommends 32GB depending on the resolution and/or whether you plan to fire it up in a VR headset.
Developed by Cyan Worlds, Firmanent is now just weeks away from releasing after starting life as a Kickstarter project in 2018. The crowdfunded title raised over $1.43 million from 18,420 backers and is described as a "new puzzle-adventure game" with a deep story and a steampunk aesthetic. From what we can glean, it's essentially a modern take on Myst, though it's a completely separate title.
Here's a look at the game's trailer...
You can add the game to your Steam wishlist ahead of its May 18, 2023 release. First, however, you'll want to make sure you meet the system requirements. They look like this...
Minimum
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X or Intel Core i5-7000 series
- RAM: 16GB
- GPU: Radeon RX 4700 XT or GeForce GTX 1070 8GB
- Storage: 20GB available storage space
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Recommended
We've come a very long way from when 640KB of memory was more than anyone would ever need, but are we really at a place where 32GB is the recommendation? Apparently so, though not without a caveat. Cyan assured PC Gamer that the game will "perform just fine on a machine with 16GB" and that it's even supported on M1 MacBook Air machines with 8GB of RAM.
"But knowing how our fans usually have high expectations for what their machines are capable of, we wanted to set the mark for a guaranteed visually good and fast-loading experience on Windows, especially considering the number of configuration options out there for the platform and our need to support folks who want to play in VR as well," Cyan added in regards to where the 32GB recommendation stems from.
If you plan to play Firmanet in VR, you'll need a SteamVR supported headset like the Rift, Rift S, Quest 2 via Link, Vive, Vive Pro, or Index. However, the game doesn't require a VR headset to run—you can play it on your PC in standard mode as well.
- CPU: Ryzen 7 3800X or Core i5-11000 series
- RAM: 32GB
- GPU: Radeon RX 6800 XT or GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
- Storage: 20GB available storage space
- OS: Windows 11 64-bit
