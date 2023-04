Myst Developer's Steampunk Game Nears Release And You May Need A RAM Upgrade To Play

We've come a very long way from when 640KB of memory was more than anyone would ever need, but are we really at a place where 32GB is the recommendation? Apparently so, though not without a caveat. Cyan assured PC Gamer that the game will "perform just fine on a machine with 16GB" and that it's even supported on M1 MacBook Air machines with 8GB of RAM."But knowing how our fans usually have high expectations for what their machines are capable of, we wanted to set the mark for a guaranteed visually good and fast-loading experience on Windows, especially considering the number of configuration options out there for the platform and our need to support folks who want to play in VR as well," Cyan added in regards to where the 32GB recommendation stems from.If you plan to play Firmanet in VR, you'll need a SteamVR supported headset like the Rift, Rift S, Quest 2 via Link, Vive, Vive Pro, or Index. However, the game doesn't require a VR headset to run—you can play it on your PC in standard mode as well.