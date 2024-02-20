Musk Says First Brain Chip Patient Can Control A Mouse Just By Thinking
According to Elon Musk, the first human patient implanted with a brain chip from Neuralink can now control a mouse cursor by simply thinking about it. Musk also added that the patient appears to have fully recovered from the procedure that took place last month.
Neuralink gained permission to begin screening for possible candidates for its cutting-edge process of implanting a brain chip into humans in September of last year. The first human patient underwent the procedure in January, which was aided by Neuralink’s surgical robot. Musk made the announcement during a Spaces event hosted by journalist Katherine Brodsky late yesterday. He added that the patient’s “progress is good,” and that they are suffering “no ill effects” that the company is aware of.
Neuralink’s mission statement is to “create a generalized brain interface to restore autonomy to those with unmet medical needs today and unlock human potential tomorrow.” The fact Musk says the patient is already able to maneuver a mouse cursor with just a thought is a huge milestone in achieving the overall mission at hand.
In the company’s announcement in September of it being cleared to begin human testing, it remarked the Precise Robotically Implanted Brain-Computer Interface (PRIME) study would entail evaluating the safety of the N1 implant and its R1 surgical robot while also assessing whether the device can aid those paralyzed to control external devices with just their thoughts.
While the fact the patient can move a mouse cursor with a thought is impressive, Musk said the company eventually wants to “have more than 2 buttons” and is working on advancing that goal. He added that the progress is “looking very good” overall.
Musk has commented that he wants not only to treat those paralyzed with a brain chip implant, but at some point wants to expand to treating conditions such as obesity, autism, depression, and schizophrenia. Let’s just hope for a few more clicks of the mouse before Musk expands his horizons.