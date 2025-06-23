CATEGORIES
home News

MSI's Toy Story-Themed PC Gaming Hardware Takes Fans To Infinity And Beyond

by Aaron LeongMonday, June 23, 2025, 11:13 AM EDT
hero msi toy story pc
The Disney Pixar Toy Story IP train keeps chugging along in this honestly adorable, official, and very limited edition MSI prebuild gaming PC that commemorates the beloved show's 30th anniversary. Chalk full of Toy Story themes and references, it'd be a crime if the PC—packing an Intel Core Ultra 5 245K, Z890 Gaming Plus motherboard, and GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, among other niceties—was ultimately hidden away under a desk or something. It just looks fantastic.

msi toy story pc group1

Only 500 units of this gaming rig will be released globally, which will likely make it an instant collector's item in the aftermarket. It's cool how each component has been designed with unique character themes: for example, the MSI Z890 Gaming Plus motherboard sports Woody's signature yellow and cow-print motifs, even boasting a miniature Lenny the Binoculars on the CMOS battery.

Complementing that is the RTX 5070 Gaming Trio GPU, that's themed after everybody's favorite space ranger, Buzz Lightyear. It's a pity that there isn't a more future-proof GeForce RTX 5090 option, though.

Keeping the innards cool is the MAG CORELIQUID AIO, which showcases the adorable green aliens from Pizza Planet complete with mesmerizing green, blue, and purple RGB lighting. As for the PSU, there's an 850-watt MAG A850GL powered by the evil purple energy of Emperor Zurg.

msi toy story pc build1

The entire system is housed within a custom-designed MSI PANO 110R case, crafted to resemble the iconic claw machine from the first Toy Story. Completing the internal ensemble is an Intel Core Ultra 5 245K processor, 32GB of Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RAM, and MSI's Spatium M450 1TB SSD. These don't carry any sort of Toy Story branding, but at least specs-wise, they're up to snuff for this application.

Included with each purchase, owners will get some nice bonuses like Toy Story building blocks, eight figurines, an official Disney plaque with a unique collector's number, and themed magnets. 

The MSI Toy Story 30th Anniversary PC is currently available for preorder until June 26 at the MSI official store in Taiwan for $2,700. The first 50 buyers also receive an additional 2,000 LINE Pay points. Each component is backed by a 2-year warranty, although be mindful that this PC is exclusively sold in Taiwan with no international shipping available.
Tags:  MSI, PC, toy-story, rtx 5070
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment