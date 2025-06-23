MSI's Toy Story-Themed PC Gaming Hardware Takes Fans To Infinity And Beyond





The Disney Pixar Toy Story IP train keeps chugging along in this honestly adorable, official, and very limited edition MSI prebuild gaming PC that commemorates the beloved show's 30th anniversary. Chalk full of Toy Story themes and references, it'd be a crime if the PC—packing an Intel Core Ultra 5 245K, Z890 Gaming Plus motherboard, and GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, among other niceties—was ultimately hidden away under a desk or something. It just looks fantastic.











Only 500 units of this gaming rig will be released globally, which will likely make it an instant collector's item in the aftermarket. It's cool how each component has been designed with unique character themes: for example, the MSI Z890 Gaming Plus motherboard sports Woody's signature yellow and cow-print motifs, even boasting a miniature Lenny the Binoculars on the CMOS battery.









Keeping the innards cool is the MAG CORELIQUID AIO, which showcases the adorable green aliens from Pizza Planet complete with mesmerizing green, blue, and purple RGB lighting. As for the PSU, there's an 850-watt MAG A850GL powered by the evil purple energy of Emperor Zurg.

Complementing that is the RTX 5070 Gaming Trio GPU, that's themed after everybody's favorite space ranger, Buzz Lightyear. It's a pity that there isn't a more future-proof GeForce RTX 5090 option, though. Keeping the innards cool is the MAG CORELIQUID AIO, which showcases the adorable green aliens from Pizza Planet complete with mesmerizing green, blue, and purple RGB lighting. As for the PSU, there's an 850-watt MAG A850GL powered by the evil purple energy of Emperor Zurg.











The entire system is housed within a custom-designed MSI PANO 110R case, crafted to resemble the iconic claw machine from the first Toy Story. Completing the internal ensemble is an Intel Core Ultra 5 245K processor, 32GB of Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RAM, and MSI's Spatium M450 1TB SSD. These don't carry any sort of Toy Story branding, but at least specs-wise, they're up to snuff for this application.




