CATEGORIES
home News

MSI Teases A Gaming Handheld To Compete With Steam Deck And ROG Ally

by Ryan WhitwamThursday, January 04, 2024, 11:56 AM EDT
MSI teaser
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is just around the corner, and MSI is teasing a big announcement. MSI, it seems, will be the latest company to launch a Steam Deck competitor. We don't know what the device will be called, the specs, or the price just yet. But RGB? You bet there will be RGB.

The Instagram teaser doesn't tell us very much. The 8-second video shows a heavily shadowed handheld console, illuminated only by the RGB lights around what we assume are the left and right control sticks. We've boosted the brightness and contrast below to show a little more detail. You can just barely see the outline of the display, as well as a cluster of buttons toward the upper right. It looks like a pretty typical layout for a handheld.

The video also pans over a few other parts of the console, but these are macro shots that don't reveal anything about the overall design. There's a cooling vent (above), emblazoned with the company's "True Gaming" slogan. There's also a headphone jack visible nearby, so this is probably the top edge. There's also a quick shot of the MSI logo, which is probably the back of the chassis.

MSI enhanced
The best look we get at MSI's handheld in the video is quite dark—we brightened the image to reveal more detail.

The success of the Steam Deck has spurred gaming hardware manufacturers to try and replicate that success. Asus launched the ROG Ally last year, and the AyaNeo 2 debuted with more powerful hardware and a much higher price. There are numerous Android-based handhelds that focus on cloud gaming, like the Logitech G Cloud and Razer Edge. Even Sony is kind of making a handheld game machine with the Portal. Given MSI's track record, its handheld will most likely run Windows to compete with the Ally and Linux-based Steam Deck.

Mobile-optimized processors have become powerful enough that you can have a handheld Windows device with passable gaming chops. The Ally and Steam Deck run on AMD chips, which allow them to run games at low or medium quality, but the higher you push the settings, the faster the battery will drain. We expect MSI to go with either a similar AMD chip or perhaps something from Intel's new Meteor Lake line.

We won't have to speculate for long. CES kicks off on January 9th, but some companies start showing off their wares a day or two early.
Tags:  MSI, handheld-console, ces2024
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment