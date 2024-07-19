MSI Claw Gaming Handheld Deals A Big $180 Discount For A New Low Price





The Prime Day sales event may have come and gone, but there are still deals out there , like a chunky $500 discount on a Sony mirrorless camera that we already highlighted. One more you can add to the pile is MSI's Claw handheld. The Intel-powered game console has hit a new low price, making it a more interesting option in the realm of handheld gaming.





MSI Claw (A1M-051US) for $549 at Newegg using coupon code FANDUA5768 at checkout. It's already discounted from $749 to $599, and applying the coupon code knocks another $30 off the price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen it in new (read: not refurbished) form, and with the coupon in play, it's $100.99 cheaper than You can score a mid-SKUforusing coupon codeat checkout. It's already discounted from $749 to $599, and applying the coupon code knocks another $30 off the price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen it in new (read: not refurbished) form, and with the coupon in play, it's $100.99 cheaper than Best Buy's discounted price ($649.99).





There are three SKUs that MSI sells, the lowest being the A1M-052US with a Core Ultra 5 135H processor (14C/18T, up to 4.6GHz, 18MB L3 cache, 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM, and 512GB Gen4 solid state drive (SSD). That one carries a $699.99 MSRP, and is discounted to $599 at Newegg with coupon code FANDUA5769 knocking another $50 off the price, bringing it down to the same $549. You should go ahead and skip that one.





The better buy is the mid-tier A1M-051US linked above, which for the same money gets you an upgrade to a Core Ultra 7 155H processor (16C/22T, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB L3 cache), along with the same 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also uses the same Arc graphics with 8 Xe cores, but with a slightly higher max dynamic frequency of 2.25GHz versus 2.2GHz.





Other specs include a 7-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, a pair of 2W speakers, a Type-C port (USB / DisplayPort / Thunderbolt 4) with power delivery, a micro SD card reader, and 6-cell (53Whr) battery.









highest-end MSI Claw SKU (A1M-050US) at a discount, with that version priced at $699 after using coupon code FANDUA5767 at checkout. That one upgrades the storage to 1TB, but given the deep discount of the middle-tier, that's the one to get right now if you're considering the Claw. Newegg's also selling the(A1M-050US) at a discount, with that versionafter using coupon codeat checkout. That one upgrades the storage to 1TB, but given the deep discount of the middle-tier, that's the one to get right now if you're considering the Claw.





ASUS ROG Ally with a Z1 Extreme processor on sale for $549.99 at Best Buy (save $100), and the regular Z1 model for $399.99 (save $100). ASUS has since released a newer and improved ROG Ally X with a better internal layout that should address the issue of dying micro SD cards, but that costs substantially more. The mid-SKU's discount places the Claw at an intriguing price point, but what muddies the water is that you can find thewith a Z1 Extreme processor on sale for(save $100), and themodel for. ASUS has since released a newer and improved ROG Ally X with a better internal layout that should address the issue of dying micro SD cards, but that costs substantially more.





There's also the Steam Deck lineup , with the Steam Deck LCD (256GB selling for $399, Steam Deck OLED (512GB) selling for $549, and Steam Deck OLED (1TB) going for $649.





All in all, it's a good time to be in the market for gaming handheld.

