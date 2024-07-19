MSI Claw Gaming Handheld Deals A Big $180 Discount For A New Low Price
The Prime Day sales event may have come and gone, but there are still deals out there, like a chunky $500 discount on a Sony mirrorless camera that we already highlighted. One more you can add to the pile is MSI's Claw handheld. The Intel-powered game console has hit a new low price, making it a more interesting option in the realm of handheld gaming.
You can score a mid-SKU MSI Claw (A1M-051US) for $549 at Newegg using coupon code FANDUA5768 at checkout. It's already discounted from $749 to $599, and applying the coupon code knocks another $30 off the price. This is the lowest price we've ever seen it in new (read: not refurbished) form, and with the coupon in play, it's $100.99 cheaper than Best Buy's discounted price ($649.99).
There are three SKUs that MSI sells, the lowest being the A1M-052US with a Core Ultra 5 135H processor (14C/18T, up to 4.6GHz, 18MB L3 cache, 16GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM, and 512GB Gen4 solid state drive (SSD). That one carries a $699.99 MSRP, and is discounted to $599 at Newegg with coupon code FANDUA5769 knocking another $50 off the price, bringing it down to the same $549. You should go ahead and skip that one.
The better buy is the mid-tier A1M-051US linked above, which for the same money gets you an upgrade to a Core Ultra 7 155H processor (16C/22T, up to 4.8GHz, 24MB L3 cache), along with the same 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It also uses the same Arc graphics with 8 Xe cores, but with a slightly higher max dynamic frequency of 2.25GHz versus 2.2GHz.
Other specs include a 7-inch IPS display with a 1920x1080 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity, a pair of 2W speakers, a Type-C port (USB / DisplayPort / Thunderbolt 4) with power delivery, a micro SD card reader, and 6-cell (53Whr) battery.
Newegg's also selling the highest-end MSI Claw SKU (A1M-050US) at a discount, with that version priced at $699 after using coupon code FANDUA5767 at checkout. That one upgrades the storage to 1TB, but given the deep discount of the middle-tier, that's the one to get right now if you're considering the Claw.
The mid-SKU's discount places the Claw at an intriguing price point, but what muddies the water is that you can find the ASUS ROG Ally with a Z1 Extreme processor on sale for $549.99 at Best Buy (save $100), and the regular Z1 model for $399.99 (save $100). ASUS has since released a newer and improved ROG Ally X with a better internal layout that should address the issue of dying micro SD cards, but that costs substantially more.
There's also the Steam Deck lineup, with the Steam Deck LCD (256GB selling for $399, Steam Deck OLED (512GB) selling for $549, and Steam Deck OLED (1TB) going for $649.
All in all, it's a good time to be in the market for gaming handheld.