MSI Stealth And Raider Tiger Lake-H Gaming Laptops With RTX 3080 Listed For Sale Early





Intel hasn't even officially launched its 11th generation Tiger Lake-H family of mobile processors, but that isn't stopping retailers from getting the ball rolling early. According to recent leaks, the Tiger Lake-H family will consist of four SKUs, and three of them are represented in new MSI notebooks offered up for sale over at XoticPC.

The retailer is currently listing the GE76 Raider, GS76 Stealth, and two variants of the GS66 Stealth gaming notebooks. The most potent of the bunch is the GE76 Raider (11UH-053) which comes with a 17.3-inch FHD display with a 300Hz refresh rate. The processor running the show is the flagship Core i9-11980K, which is reportedly an 8-core/16-thread CPU with a base clock of 3.3GHz and a max single/dual-core turbo clock of 5GHz.

The system is equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB PCIe SSD. The starting price for the rig is a hefty $3,299. The next priciest system is the GS66 Stealth (11UH-020) which includes a 15.6-inch 300Hz FHD display, a Core i9-11900H, and a GeForce RTX 3080 priced at $3,099. The GS66 Stealth (11UH-021) also rocks at 240Hz QHD display with a Core i7-11800H processor and a GeForce RTX 3080.

Rounding out the lineup at XoticPC is the GS76 Stealth (11UH-029), another gaming laptop with a 17.3-inch display. This $2,999 system comes equipped with a Core i7-11800H processor, GeForce RTX 3080, and can be configured with up to 64GB of RAM.

Systems will begin shipping during Q2 2021, so we're expecting Intel's official Tiger Lake-H announcement soon. Tiger Lake-H systems bring support for PCIe 4.0 for GPUs and SSDs, which can't be said for rival AMD Ryzen 5000-backed systems. However, we are eager to see how the Tiger Lake-H versus Ryzen 5000 matchup will shake out with regards to pure performance and efficiency. Intel has traditionally been a winner with respect to single-threaded benchmarks, while AMD has long held the crown with multi-threaded tasks.

Stay tuned as we'll be among the first to bring you official benchmarks for Tiger Lake-H when systems are officially ready to go on the prowl.