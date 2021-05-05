CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, May 05, 2021, 11:16 AM EDT

MSI And Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Cards Spotted For Sale As Launch Draws Near

MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
In a deleted post on Reddit, a user shared a photo of multiple retail boxed MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics cards that a retailer in the UAE supposedly shared with them. NVIDIA has not yet announced the new SKU, but the leaks and rumors are piled up a mile high at this point, leaving little doubt that a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti launch is imminent.

We still do not know with 100 percent certainty what the specifications will be and how pricing will shake out. Unofficially, the new SKU is expected to feature 10,240 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6X memory tied to a fat 384-bit bus, the same bus width as found on the GeForce RTX 3090. It's also said the Ti variant of the 3080 will have a 1,396MHz base clock and 1,695MHz boost clock.

What's interesting about the most recent spec leaks is that they're downgraded from previous leaks, which initially showed the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti as wielding 10,496 CUDA cores and 20GB of GDDR6X memory. The assumption is that AMD did not bring enough competition at the high end to compel NVIDIA to stick with the higher specs.

While none of this is official yet, we are pretty confident the 12GB of GDDR6X memory is at least accurate. That is what has shown up on leaked retail packaging, as well as on the stickers of a supposed pallet of MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Ventus 3X 12G OC graphics cards, depicted in a photo as the cards were being prepped for shipment from China to the United States.

As to the Reddit post, user FaisalKhatib posted a photo of MSI's Suprim X model (see above). They don't call out the retailer by name, but did say the store is already selling the card, priced at around $3,500. Insert puke emoji—its rumored the MSRP will be $999, and even though custom models will command more, that is an outrageous price.

Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

Meanwhile, YouTuber Moore's Law Is Dead posted a photo of an actual retail box (read: not a render) containing a Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

"Just to confirm from my end—the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB is certainly real, and coming soon. I obviously blacked out the background to protect someone, but that's a real 3080 Ti someone I know has their hands on...," he wrote on Twitter.

Add this one to the growing number of images indicating the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti will in fact arrive with 12GB of GDDR6X memory, and not 20GB.

It makes sense that these types of leaks are happening with greater frequency lately—rumor has it NVIDIA will finally launch the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in just a few weeks, towards the end of this month. Stay tuned, because if it happens, you can be we will be all over it.
Tags:  Nvidia, MSI, Gigabyte, (nasdaq:nvda), ampere, geforce rtx 3080 ti

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment