MSI's New Liquid-Cooled GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Fuzion Spotted With A 5-Slot Cooler





Just ahead of Computex, which runs from Monday, June 3 to Friday, June 7 this year, MSI is touting a "Best Choice Award" for its upcoming GeForce RTX 4090 Suprim Fuzion, a monstrous graphics card with a hybrid liquid cooling system. It's essentially a redesigned all-in-one (AIO) liquid cooler that aims to deliver cooler temps than regular air cooling, provided you have enough space in your desktop chassis.





"The philosophy driving this design can be summed up as 'out with the old, in with the new', as this latest in liquid cooling technology fits everything into a compact, all-in-one solution without the need for a bulky external radiator. It has a customized PCB, hybrid liquid cooling system, and an air-cooled cover with fan to deliver a 15% boost in performance compared to conventional air cooling tech," MSI explains.





MSI also reveals that its beastly GPU sports 90% shorter pipes versus traditional liquid cooling setups (presumably those that employ an external radiator and pump) and a 10% boost in thrust. And as an inherent advantage of AIO cooling, it features a sealed body that "eliminates the need for changing the cooling and ongoing maintenance."





"This innovative design combines the compact size of an air-cooled graphics card with the unparalleled performance of liquid cooling," MSI adds.





Other traits include a low profile pump design that offers up more clearance for airflow, grooved fan blades to stifle vibrations and fan noise, a microfin copper base to help cool the memory and GPU, denser fins in the cooling section, sparser fins in the heat dissipation area (MSI says some of the fins are wleded onto the flat tube surface for better heat exchange), and a concealed design that hides the working parts of the liquid cooling apparatus.













It's an interesting card, and according to the folks at Allround-PC, which snapped a bunch of in-person photos of the card. MSI is employing a 4.5-slot cooler design. That effectively means this is a 5-slot cooler, as taking up half an expansion slot renders it unusable for other add-in cards, be it a soundcard, wired and wireless NICs, a capture card, or whatever else.









That's not such a big deal these days now that motherboard makers integrate so many capable bits and pieces onto their boards. For example, we'd venture to guess that most of you reading this (though not everyone, including this author) are using onboard audio rather than a discrete solution.





Still, the sheer size is worth noting, if it ends up that way. The pic above doesn't look like it would block a fifth expansion port, but it might the angle—there's another shot that does look like it occupies more than than four slots.





In any event, stay tuned as we'll be covering highlights from Computex 2024 as they happen.





