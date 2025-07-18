CATEGORIES
MSI's Latest Motherboard BIOS Update Hints At AMD Releasing Ryzen 9000F CPUs Soon

by Bruno FerreiraFriday, July 18, 2025, 02:24 PM EDT
If you're in the market for a Ryzen 9000-series processor you can probably save a few bucks soon by going for a variant without integrated graphics (IGP). According to rumors and hints, the release of AMD's Ryzen 9000F series without an IGP may be just around the corner.

The latest indication that this release is imminent comes from motherboard maker MSI, who's just published a beta BIOS with AGESA version 1.2.0.3f (one patch level up from the "e" version). The release notes from MSI contain a direct reference to the 9000F series chips. Although by itself this doesn't mean that they're heading to retail as we speak, the tech rumor mill has repeatedly brought up rumors for those chips earlier in the year, and there are even claims that some lucky folks have gotten their hands on engineering samples a month ago. For its part, AMD's been oddly mum on this subject until now.

Those mentions, along with considering the common timeframe between the first mention of a desktop chip and its release, leads us to believe that a release of the Ryzen 9000F series might be just around the corner, arriving sooner than the expected Q4 2025. Besides saving buyers a few bucks due to eschewing its integrated graphics engine, that would almost certainly end up unused anyway in enthusiast PCs with discrete graphics cards, the 9000F chips could hypothetically have mildly improved clock speeds as well, though that's pure speculation.

MSI's BIOS release also contains good news for power users and content creators. The notes mention support for high-capacity DIMMs up to 64 GB in size, enabling up to a total 256 GB on some motherboards; an amount of RAM that until now was strictly the domain of workstation and server machines. As a final note, the new AGESA version include the latest security patches for fTPM, as it well should.

Thanks to VideoCardz for the heads-up.
