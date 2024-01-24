MSI Issues Performance-Boosting BIOS Update For These GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super GPUs
There is nothing like the excitement that reading reviews of a freshly launched GPU brings to enthusiasts. These day one reviews are typically referenced for the lifetime of the product, making companies such as NVIDIA and its add-in board partners strive to make sure they present the best possible performance outcome. Every so often, however, launch day bugs rear their unwanted heads.
We mentiont his because MSI, one of those partners for NVIDIA's GPUs, has just issued an apology and BIOS update for its GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X GPU. While this BIOS update should make it to the hands of consumers on the day they purchase this GPU, reviewers have had early access and thus may have encountered inaccurate results. It's also possible that some retail units will arrive with the earlier BIOS version.
The performance penalty for these troublesome early BIOS implementations seems to be as much as a 5% lower than other GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super GPUs, which is a fairly significant margin. The GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super slots in neatly between the existing GeForce RTX 4070 Ti and the GeForce RTX 4080, and this performance deficit would place it much closer to the existing GPU it replaces.
If one ignores the extra 4GB of VRAM that is now in the new GPU, the actual gaming performance in non-VRAM restricted scenarios would not be too appealing for current gamers in light of this 5% loss. This BIOS update will increase the performance to expected levels, therefore alleviating any worries of under performance.
MSI was quick to apologize and issue this new BIOS update, which should bring it up to par with the rest of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super models.
The only model affected seems to be the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X, which has had its BIOS updated to the 95.03.45.40.F0 version. MSI has also taken this opportunity to carefully review the other products in the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super lineup, and will be releasing BIOS updates for those products as a precaution. The Ventus 3X OC version of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super does not seem to have been affected.
BIOS updates to products are typically commonplace with motherboards and other components, but GPUs typically aren't known to require them as extensively. They usually address issues such as these presented by MSI, or perhaps when enthusiasts tinker with the BIOS itself.
As launch day reviews are so paramount, some damage may already have been done with early access models in the hands of reviewers who could not get accurate results, but consumers should get a functioning GPU that performs as expected after this BIOS update from MSI.
