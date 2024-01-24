MSI Issues Performance-Boosting BIOS Update For These GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super GPUs

MSI was quick to apologize and issue this new BIOS update, which should bring it up to par with the rest of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super models.



The only model affected seems to be the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super Ventus 3X, which has had its BIOS updated to the 95.03.45.40.F0 version. MSI has also taken this opportunity to carefully review the other products in the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super lineup, and will be releasing BIOS updates for those products as a precaution. The Ventus 3X OC version of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super does not seem to have been affected.



BIOS updates to products are typically commonplace with motherboards and other components, but GPUs typically aren't known to require them as extensively. They usually address issues such as these presented by MSI, or perhaps when enthusiasts tinker with the BIOS itself.



As launch day reviews are so paramount, some damage may already have been done with early access models in the hands of reviewers who could not get accurate results, but consumers should get a functioning GPU that performs as expected after this BIOS update from MSI.