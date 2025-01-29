MSI's GeForce RTX 5090 GPUs Slightly Delayed In US Store, When Preorders Will Ship

When the cards release to retail, MSI will begin accepting preorders at its US store, but not all cards will ship out right away.

GeForce RTX 5090 32G Suprim Liquid SOC (see our review)

GeForce RTX 5090 32G Suprim OC

GeForce RTX 5090 Vanguard SOC Launch Edition

GeForce RTX 5090 Vanguard SOC

GeForce RTX 5090 32G Gaming Trio OC

GeForce RTX 5090 32G Ventus 3X OC

Fortunately, it's not much of a delay (just one week), hence why MSI added a celebratory emoji to its announcement. However, it remains to be seen how quickly MSI's inventory sells out once preorders open up. NVIDIA wasn't kidding when it said demand for the GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to be significant—several. gamers (and probably scalpers) are currently camping out in tents outside of at least one Micro Center location in the US.





There's also a barrage of GeForce RTX 5090 presale listings on eBay at highly inflated prices—up to around $7,000 currently (we've seen even higher ones earlier this week).





As for MSI's own branded cards, a rep in the Discord thread clarified that the delay is only for its own US store, adding that he "can't confirm other retailers." In other words, it's entirely possible that places like Amazon, B&H Photo, Newegg, and other retailers will have availability of MSI-branded GeForce RTX 5090 cards on January 30. Of course, it's also entirely possible that they won't.