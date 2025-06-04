MSI's Elusive Claw 8 AI+ Is Finally In Stock To Crash The Switch 2 Launch Party





One of our favorite PC gaming handhelds is finally in stock at several U.S. retailers, though the timing of its release means it will be going up against Nintendo's Switch 2 console. We're talking about MSI's recently-minted Claw 8 AI+, which as we stated in our review "sits in the top tier of gaming handhelds on the market currently," along with other premium contenders.





We posted our Claw 8 AI+ review back in late April, but in the weeks that followed, it remained an elusive handheld, at least in the U.S. That just changed—several retailers are finally showing the Claw 8 AI+ as being in stock. Amazon even says it will arrive in time for Father's Day, in case you want to splurge on a gift for your pops (or drop hints for your kids).





Here are a couple of retail options...