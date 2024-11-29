MSI Claw 7 AI+ Lunar Lake Gaming Handheld Is Now Available To Preorder



MSI's maiden Claw handheld was competent, but likely less compelling to cautious consumers when confronted by AMD-powered competitors boasting beefier performance and better battery life. That largely mirrors the reality of comparing Intel's Meteor Lake against AMD's Phoenix in gaming laptops. What about Lunar Lake, though?







From our review of the ASUS Zenbook 14 S.

If you're out of the loop, Intel's newer Core Ultra 200V-series processors (codenamed "Lunar Lake") matched up well against AMD's current generation "Strix Point" SoCs and beat the pants off of the red team's last-generation "Phoenix" parts. That includes the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, the SoC powering most of the Claw's competitors, like the ROG Ally and the Legion Go.





Left: MSI Claw 8 AI+, Right: MSI Claw 7 AI+



For the MSI Claw 7 AI+, the big upgrade is really just the Lunar Lake chip itself. The Core Ultra 258V will probably lose out to the Core Ultra 155H found in the last-generation Claw if you were to compare multi-threaded productivity benchmarks, but gaming handhelds are not for doing that kind of work. The 4P+4E configuration of Lunar Lake is much more appropriate for a handheld, and the extremely high single-threaded IPC of Lion Cove is perfectly suited for task.





The back of the new Claw machines has a crazy amount of ventilation.

The MSI Claw 8 AI+ is a new model featuring a larger, higher-resolution screen and a huge 80-Whr battery. That should give it battery life in the same ballpark as the ASUS ROG Ally X , although naturally it will vary a lot depending on the workload. It also gets an upgrade to 1TB of storage. There will probably be models that offer less SSD space, though, as we know that there will also be machines available with the 16GB Core Ultra 7 256V instead of the 32GB Core Ultra 7 258V. (The memory is on-package, you see.)





Both machines' I/O. Not exactly to scale.

