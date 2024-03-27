MSI Claw Gaming Benchmarks Pit Core Ultra 135H Vs 155H With Surprising Results









Moving up a tier in a product stack means you're typically supposed to get a better-performing part, right? Well, at least in the case of the MSI Claw and its Intel Core Ultra processors, that may not always be the case. Testing the two variants of the MSI Claw against the two variants of the ASUS ROG Ally, at least one reviewer has found that while the Ryzen Z1 Extreme outpaces either Core Ultra chip in most games, the more interesting story is that the Core Ultra 7 155H doesn't reliably beat the Core Ultra 5 135H in the lower-end Claw model.

Check out that nasty frame pacing on the Core Ultra 7 155H.



The Core Ultra chips really don't like running at lower power limits, either.





