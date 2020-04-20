CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, April 20, 2020, 03:11 PM EDT

MSI's New Bravo 15 And 17 Gaming Laptops Pair Ryzen 4000 CPUs With Radeon RX 5500M

MSI NB Bravo 15
AMD launched its well-received Ryzen 4000 mobile processors last month, and a number of OEMs jumped on the bandwagon. MSI sat out the initial round of announcements, but is coming out swinging with its Bravo gaming laptop series.

MSI’s new Bravo 15 and Bravo 17 gaming laptops trade out the NVIDIA GeForce RTX Super GPUs found in its latest Comet Lake-H laptops in favor of AMD Radeon RX 5500M (Navi) discrete graphics. The primary difference between the two machines is that the former comes with a 15.6-inch 120Hz Full HD FreeSync display, while the latter is a bit larger at 17.3 pounds (while still carrying a Full HD resolution and 120Hz FreeSync spec). 

MSI NB Bravo 15 2

The Bravo 15 can be had with either a Ryzen 5 4600H processor or a Ryzen 7 4800H in either 8GB or 16GB DDR4-3200 memory configurations. The Bravo 17 can only be had with the Ryzen 7 4800H and 16GB of RAM (64GB maximum via two DIMM slots). The Bravo comes standard with a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, and the same is true for the Bravo 17, but it also includes a 1TB HDD.

MSI NB Bravo 17 photo23

Like other recently released MSI laptops, the Bravo series makes use Cooler Boost 5 technology, which features a total of two fans and a six heat pipes to expel heat out of the system. The cooling hardware is complemented by Dragon Center software to optimize gaming performance (via Gaming Mode 2.0). The Bravo laptops include backlit keyboards, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, USB 3.2 Type-C, dual 2W speakers, a 720p webcam, and a 3-cell 51 WHr battery. The Bravo 15 weighs in at 4.1 pounds, while its Bravo 17 counterpart tips the scales at 5.07 pounds.

MSI says that the Bravo 15 is priced from $929, while the Bravo 17 will be priced from $1,099. Both are available now for pre-order from Newegg.



Tags:  AMD, MSI, ryzen 4000, bravo 15, bravo 17
Via:  MSI
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms