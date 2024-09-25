CATEGORIES
home News

Mozilla Hit With Privacy Complaint Alleging Firefox Tracks It Users

by Paul LillyWednesday, September 25, 2024, 09:04 AM EDT
Firefox logo.
A nonprofit digital privacy group called NOYB, short for None Of Your Business, has formally issued a complaint against Mozilla with the Austrian data protection authority (DSB), urging it to investigate the browser maker's "Privacy Preserving Attribution" (PPA) feature in Firefox. According to NOYB, this feature is at odds with its reassuring name by tracking Firefox users without their consent.

NOBY likens PPA to the Privacy Sandbox feature that Google once pushed and later abandoned in Chrome, saying it turns the browser itself into a tracking tool for websites. Rather than using cookies in the traditional sense, websites essentially ask Firefox to store information about a user's interactions with ads, and that information gets bundled with other users to be periodically sent to a website as an aggregate summary of results.

"PPA does not involve sending information about your browsing activities to anyone. This includes Mozilla and our DAP partner (ISRG). Advertisers only receive aggregate information that answers basic questions about the effectiveness of their advertising," Mozilla explains in a blog post.

Firefox logos.

NOYB does concede that this method "might be an improvement compared to even more invasive cooking tracking," but it takes umbrage with the latest version of Firefox enabling the feature without explicitly asking users for permission. The privacy watchdog calls it "particularly worrying" given Mozilla's generally positive reputation when it comes to these sort of things.

The watchdog also alleges that PPA runs afoul of the European Union's GDPR rules, saying that while it doesn't replace cookies, it is an alternative or additional way for websites to target advertising.

"Mozilla has just bought into the narrative that the advertising industry has a right to track users by turning Firefox into an ad measurement tool. While Mozilla may have had good intentions, it is very unlikely that 'privacy preserving attribution' will replace cookies and other tracking tools. It is just a new, additional means of tracking users," said Felix Mikolasch, data protection lawyer at NOYB.

Mikolasch went further with the criticism levied at the Firefox developer, saying, "It's a shame that an organization like Mozilla believes users are too dumb to say yes or no. Users should be able to make a choice and the feature should have been turned off by default."

It should be noted that PPA is a limited test at the moment, with a "small number of sites" participating. Nevertheless, NOYB is urging the DSB to investigate and to force Mozilla to make it it an opt-in system.
Tags:  Firefox, Privacy, Mozilla
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment