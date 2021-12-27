Movano Ring Could Be The Ultimate Health Tracking Accessory If It Gains FDA Approval
The Movano Ring will be showcased at CES 2022 and looks to inspire and empower you to live a healthier life. According to the company it will be aimed at women who are traditionally an afterthought when it comes to wearable technology.
Smart devices and apps that are meant to help you keep track of your health and fitness can be found everywhere you look nowadays. Google Fit for iOS recently touted that you could check your vitals by simply using the cameras on the back of your iPhone. Smart watches are equipped with sensors that keep track of everything from your heart rate to your sleep patterns. There is a huge market for health tracking devices and a company named Movano is looking to get a piece of the pie for itself with its own smart ring.
Movano Inc. was founded in 2018 as a health-focused technology company. The Movano Ring will be the company's first product and will primarily target women of all ages, who it says are often overlooked when it comes to wearable technologies. The ring will measure heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen, steps, and calories. Regarding body temperature, Movano's website indicates it can be a key indicator for conception, "so find your partner if you're trying to conceive!"
While the company says the ring is targeted for women, it should be able to be worn and used by anyone who would like to take advantage of its health tracking abilities. It will be accompanied by an app that will combine vital health metrics with personalized intelligent feedback. The Movano Ring is meant to give the wearer a more complete look at their health and to be a way to give caregivers continuous health data. Movano believes that its ring will help the user make connections between cause and effect and understand the correlation between how you feel and various areas of your health.
"Movano was founded on the core belief that good health is a fundamental human right, but good health requires more than a few static metrics from an annual physical," said Dr. John Masrototaro, CEO of Movano. "We've set out on a mission to put your health in your hands with affordable and non-intimidating devices. Our app notes your body's signals and transforms them into insight. It delves deep, beyond graphs, charts, percentages, to provide accessible, actionable information. The initial Movano Ring is our foundational product as we work toward gaining FDA clearances, so that we can provide medical data to users in a step-by-step fashion over time."
The company is looking to add to its health tracking features by using its proprietary and noninvasive Radio Frequency-enabled technology. The added features and data it seeks to include are non-invasive glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure. It hopes to also gain FDA clearances on its vital signs monitoring capabilities that include heart rate, SpO2, and respiration rate.
As of right now, the company has not released a price for its ring. However, reports from CNET indicate that it will be targeting a lower price than the $300 Oura Ring while also considering a subscription model. The ring is similar to many other health trackers in that it will pair up with an app to give insight into all the data that it collects. Just how the subscription might work is still not known, but one could speculate it might be similar to Oura's in that it will unlock Premium services that include additional features.
Movano plans on first releasing the Movano Ring in a beta release of the device in the second half of 2022. If you would like to receive more information about the beta, or keep up with the development of its products, be sure to visit the company's website.